OWL2019: The Lowdown On The Overwatch League 2019 Grand Finals

It’s going down tomorrow (Sept 29) in Philly. In front of a SOLD OUT crowd in the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The San Francisco Shock (23-5) will take on the Vancouver Titans (25-3) for all the marbles at the 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals.

Unlike like season 1’s lopsided finals that saw the London Spitfire wipe the floor with the Philly Fusion, season 2’s final’s matchup looks to be more promising. During the season the Shock and Titans split the four matches between them with each team walking away with 2 wins.

Led by Overwatch League MVP Jay “Sinatraa” Won and Matthew “Super” DeLisi the Shock is looking to come out on top and bring home the $1.1 million in prize money. It won’t be easy though, the Titans are no pushover thanks to the play of the league’s Rookie of The Year, Hyo-Jong “Haksal” Kim and the support play of Kim “SLIME” Sung-jun. While no one wants to be second place, $600,000 in prize money isn’t something to be sad about.

Man, remember when they said playing video games was a complete waste of time? We don’t recall that either.

The event which is described as the Super Bowl of Esports is not just about the big matchup either. There are also performances as well. Last year in Brooklyn, at the Barclay’s Arena home of New York’s better basketball team right now, DJ Khaled hit the stage before the final showdown. This year attendees can look forward to a performance from DJ and songwriter, Zedd before the Grand Finals match.

In between the action, Philly’s own and member of the legendary Hip-Hop group, The Roots, DJ Questlove will keep the crowd entertained.

Now if you weren’t fortunate enough to score a ticket, you can catch all of the action on Twitch stream below and on ABC. So make sure the fridge is stocked and the snacks are on deck, you’re in for one hell of a match.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz