LEGO x ‘Overwatch’ Come Together For Partnership That Fits Perfectly [Photos]

LEGO has collaborated with the likes of Disney, Marvel, DC, Star Wars and more for exclusive sets. Now in what is a perfect fit the iconic construction toy brand is adding Blizzard’s popular first-person shooter Overwatch and its characters to its roster.

Fans have been using LEGO’s to make their own creations based on popular Blizzard titles including Overwatch. Jumping on the opportunity, the two companies decided to make the union official and celebrated it by holding an event last week (Jan.23) at LEGO’s Flatiron flagship location in NYC. On hand was the games lead writer Michael Chu and Overwatch voice actors Lucie Pohl (Mercy), Jen Cohn (Pharah).

The sets consist of locales fans of the game have come to love like Watchpoint: Gilbraltor, Dorado Showdown, and character showdown sets like Hanzo vs. Genji, Tracer vs. Widowmaker as well as the mech Bastion who can change into forms. Prices for each set ranges from $14.99 to $89.99 and are all available now on LEGO’s website and at Flatiron store.

We are definitely sure there will be more sets to hit shelves, but you better pick up one these bad boys before they become tough to find. Hit the gallery below to get a detail look at the LEGO x Overwatch collection below.

—

Photo: LEGO/OverWatch