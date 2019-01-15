First Trailer For ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Has Marvel Film Fans’ Senses Tingling

It took a while, but the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home is here, and it didn’t disappoint. The first look at the webhead’s adventurous vacation took the attention away from Trump’s fast food soiree and had fans excited on top of being curious about the forthcoming film.

Marvel Twitter put their thinking caps on for this one.

As usual, MCU fans are dissecting this trailer like it’s a dead frog in Bio Lab class. The theories are dropping left and right as we try to piece together exactly when this film takes place, the fate of the noticeably absent Tony Stark, Mysterio’s role in the movie.

Fans are also pointing out some interesting easter eggs spotted in the trailer and of course, are losing it at the apparent shipping of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Mary Jane (Zendaya). We have plenty of time to figure it all out because the film doesn’t arrive till July 5th, so that means there will be more questions than answers. The crazy part is we still have Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and more possibly two more Far From Home trailers on the horizon.

We are almost in the Endgame now with phase 3 coming to a close and Spidey taking us into the MCU’s fourth phase. You can peep all the reactions to Spidey’s upcoming adventure abroad in the gallery below. Feel free to also let us know your interesting theories about the film in the comment section below.

Photo: Sony