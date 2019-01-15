CLOSE
Peter Parker Teams With Nick Fury In ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer

Peter Parker is overseas, but superheroes don't get to have vacations bruh.

The first proper Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer is here and it’s superb. Peter Parker is on a European vacation with his homies—until Nick Fury shows and he eventually finds himself battling Mysterio. 

Yeah, we’re already sold.

Actual Samuel Jackson is, of course, Nick Fury while Jake Gyllenhaal holds down Spidey’s old foe Mysterio.

Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5. That would be after we take in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. Marvel stays winning.

Watch the trailer below. Also, peep Peter Parker/Tom Holland rocking the crispy Nike Air Max.

