Bring Me Thanos: Twitter In Shambles After Watching ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

The day we have all been waiting for has arrived. We got our first look at what the world in the MCU looks like post-Thanos Snap in the first teaser/trailer for Avengers: Endgame. As you can expect Twitter is in shambles all over again.

“We’re in the endgame now.”

Who knew that phrase Dr. Strange uttered to Tony Stark before he turned into dust in Infinity War contained the title to next Avenger’s movie? If you knew that was indeed the case, then you belong in a Marvel film yourself honestly. As expected Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have plenty of questions after watching the 2:25 trailer.

Twitter had plenty to chew on after viewing the trailer. The audacity of the Russo Brothers cleverly giving us the title of the next film in the last movie and revealing it in a cryptic photo. Of course, seeing our favorite heroes down in the dumps, the return of Hawkeye but as Ronin now, Thanos being a farmer and Scott Lang showing up on The Avengers doorstep just as happy as well.

So many questions, so many feelings, it’s quite clear the trailer for this film did its job without even giving too much away. Honestly, we can’t wait till April, but at the same time damn we are still not ready cause there are still fades coming. Hit the gallery below to see all of the reactions to the Avengers: Endgame trailer below.

