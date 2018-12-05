‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Are “Sure” That The X-Men & Deadpool Are MCU Bound

It looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to expand in the not too far future.

According to Insider, Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo (commonly known as The Russo Brothers cause duh), it seems that characters like the X-Men and Deadpool are MCU bound now that Disney has purchased the film rights to the iconic comic book characters from Fox. As a matter of fact, they’re banking on it.

“I’m sure of it,” said Joe Russo at Business Insider’s IGNITION Conference when asked if characters like X-Men and Deadpool could appear in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I’m certain, with [president of Marvel Studios] Kevin Feige, who also has been on an historic run in the business, that he is going to incorporate those characters under the large Marvel umbrella.”

A week ago at a Q&A session the directing duo spoke about possibly taking a break from comic book movies and only returning if Marvel planned on filming the classic storyline, Secret Wars. For those that aren’t familiar with the decades old series, Secret Wars involved every Marvel superhero from The Avengers to the X-Men battling it out with all kinds of super villains on another planet after The Beyonder teleports them there for his own entertainment. And now that Disney has reacquired the rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four, it’s a very real possibility that a few years down the line an adaptation of said story can happen.

“We haven’t spoken to him [Feige] specifically about when he’s going to do it, but I’m certain that that acquisition created great value in dimensionalizing Marvel and the stories that they can tell going forward,” added Russo.

One can only dream of the possibilities that upcoming Marvel phases will create. Unfortunately we’re pretty sure that Marvel will end up recasting Wolverine being that Hugh Jackman is way up there in age and has already stated he done put down the adamantium claws for good, but there’s a great chance that Ryan Reynolds will continue to play the wisecracking mutant assassin known as Deadpool. That is unless of course Disney decides to water down the film franchise something horrible.

But until we get solid word about release dates for Marvel’s newly acquired film franchises we’ll just have to patiently wait to see what direction they’ll be going with some of our favorite superheroes.

Photo: 20th Century Fox