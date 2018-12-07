CLOSE
The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Is Finally Here, The Getback Is On [Video]

Thanos is fittin' to catch that fade.

Tony Stark in Avengers 4

Source: Marvel / Marvel

The Avengers 4 trailer is finally here, and we learn the film’s proper title. Avengers 4: Endgame is in theaters in April, and it can’t get here soon enough. 

If you were expecting some brolic action, you’ll be disappointed. But if you’re into a brooding Tony Stark and a Captain America with the sads, you’ll enjoy this one.

It also means that the 50% of the world’s superheroes who survived the snap are ultimately prepping for Thanos to catch the fades of all fades, and we’re here for it. Also, Ant-Man is fittin’ to get his.

Watch the Avengers: Endgame trailer below.

Photo: Marvel

avengers: endgame , Marvel

