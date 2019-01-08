Captain Marvel Shows Nick Fury She’s A Shooter In Sneak Peak Trailer [Video]

Okay fanboys, it’s officially 2019 and that means a slew of highly anticipated movies including Avengers, Spider-Man, and Star Wars amongst many many others. But before we get into the sequels and conclusions we’ve been waiting for we’re going to get an introduction to the strongest hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain Marvel.

In the latest special look at the upcoming superheroine film we get a preview of how Carol Danvers learned to shoot the five along with shooting photon blasts and we see how skrulls shape-shift into human beings to blend into society. We also get a better look at a de-aged Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg).

Tickets have officially gone on sale and this latest sneak peak will only ensure more people find their way down to the theaters on March 8.

Check out the latest trailer for Captain Marvel below and bask in all of Marvel’s glory.