Hamberders: Russian Agent Trump Served NCAA Football Champs Fast Food, Twitter Had Jokes

President Donald Trump has pulled some amazing stunts during his time in office, and his latest act might be one of the zaniest yet. On Monday (Jan. 14), the nation’s leader invited the NCAA football champions Clemson Tigers to the White House to celebrate their win, offering a spread of good ol’ ‘Murrican fast food for the student-athletes.

“Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning (Jan. 15).

Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2019

Hamberders. We’ll just let that hang there a bit.

Trump shamelessly mentioned the federal shutdown as the reason for serving the team McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, and pizza. Imagine blowing out one of the top college football teams to win the championship, only to be served fast food in honor of your big win.

Twitter has rightly seized on President Trump’s insistence to clog up the arteries of these young men and the jokes have been flying. We’ve collected some of the best responses in the gallery.

POTUS with “great American food” for Clemson Tigers visiting WH. pic.twitter.com/VgmQeXNhk6 — Roberta Rampton (@robertarampton) January 14, 2019

—

Photo: Getty