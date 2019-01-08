Profanity Expert Samuel L. Jackson On Board With Calling Trump A “Motherf*cker”

Samuel L. Jackson might be best known as a veteran actor, but he’s also developed quite a penchant for proficient use of profanity as well. After Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s verbal takedown of the Orange Lord of Chaos, better known as President Donald Trump, Jackson is fully behind referring to the nation’s leader as a “motherf*cker.”

Rep. Tlaib drew both praise and ire for stating at a private rally that was caught on a cell phone camera that he and her fellow Democratic Party congressperson would “impeach the motherf*cker” regarding President Trump. The response to Tlaib’s jab has come from all sides, including the foul-mouthed Trump who used the moment to rally his base once more instead of acknowledging his own bouts with a loose mouth.

Jackson took to Twitter Sunday to effectively stand with Rep. Tlaib and as one of the funniest Twitter celebrity users, it was vintage Samuel L. Jackson.

“I just wanna Wholeheartedly endorse your use of & clarity of purpose when declaring your Motherf*cking goal last week. Calling that Muthaf*kkah a Motherf*cker is not an issue,calling that Muthaff*qah President Is!!!” Jackson tweeted towards Tlaib.

Check out the expressively colorful tweet from Mr. Jackson below.

@RashidaTlaib I just wanna Wholeheartedly endorse your use of & clarity of purpose when declaring your Motherfucking goal last week.Calling that Muthafukkah a Motherfucker is not an issue,calling that Muthaffuqah President Is!!!#motherfuckeristoogoodtowasteonthatcankersore — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) January 7, 2019

