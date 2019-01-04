Rep. Rashida Tlaib On Comrade Cheeto: “We’re Gonna Impeach The Motherf*cker” #RashidaTlaib

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib is off to a rocking start in Congress after becoming newly sworn-in while making herself a known opponent of President Donald Trump out the gate. At an event to celebrate her new role in the House of Representatives, Tlaib told a crowd of supporters in reference to the former business mogul that “we’re going to impeach the motherf*cker.”

With the House enjoying a Democratic Party majority with Rep. Nancy Pelosi becoming Speaker of The House, the chamber is as diverse and perhaps divided as ever. Tlaib, who was at an event Thursday hosted by MoveOn, said to the crowd of gatherers that her side intends to move on with impeachment plans for President Trump despite Speaker Pelosi urging that the Democrats would rather wait until Robert Mueller’s investigation is concluded.

“And when your son looks at you and says, ‘Mama look, you won. Bullies don’t win,’ and I said, ‘Baby, they don’t,’ because we’re gonna go in there and we’re going to impeach the motherf*cker,” Tlaib said Thursday by way of a video posted on Twitter by Nestor Ruiz, who works with United We Dream which has since been deleted.

Still, the words were loud and clear and the reaction on Twitter has been robust from both sides with those in support united in supporting the congresswoman. We’ve collected some of those responses below.

I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019

This is not just about Donald Trump. This is about all of us. In the face of this constitutional crisis, we must rise. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019

