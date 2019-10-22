Creative Class: Multifaceted Journalist Brian “B. Dot” Miller

Name: Brian “B. Dot” Miller

Occupation: Content Creator/Hip-Hop Journalist

Location: Queens, New York

How We Know Him: From magazines to blogs to podcasts and more, Miller stays documenting the culture.

Why We Chose Him: A staple voice in the Hip-Hop community, Miller keeps an ear on what’s now and next, and reports his findings on the Rap Radar podcast and MTV News.

What’s Next: The New Yorker is waiting for the Docusign to clear on another big deal.

IG: @bdottm

Covering Hip-Hop culture can be a thankless job. Nevertheless, Brian “B. Dot” Miller has carved a renowned career covering all aspects of the game, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’ve never been a person driven by money and for a long time I wasn’t making a lot of it, “ B. Dot tells Hip-Hop Wired. “But I loved creating and I recognized early on in my career that the struggle was only temporary. My advice is to always pray, work—work some more, and trust the process.”

That process, which includes transformation and adaptation, involved starting at XXL magazine as an editorial assistant, heading off with Elliott Wilson and becoming a founding editor at the Rap Radar Hip-Hop blog to eventually becoming one of Rap journalism’s better known figures (enough to earn name checks from rappers over ill-received stray tweets). While the blog era has since waned, the Rap Radar podcast is still nabbing exclusive content over at Tidal.

“I feel like I have a responsibility to myself and the people that support me to produce. I hate celebrating yesterday’s touchdowns, so I’m always trying to find new ways to win,” he says. “The idea of being mediocre keeps me up at night.”

Recently, the Queens native scored another W by adding MTV News correspondent to his resume. So what’s next? Plenty, but he can’t really say, for now.

Says B. Dot, “I have to wait until the ink is dry to say, but in the meantime, I’m working on my first book. Stay tuned.”