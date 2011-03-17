Wiz Khalifa, Kanye West Take Home MTV Woodie Awards

Amber Rose’s new beau Wiz Khalifa and her ex-boyfriend Kanye West were both winners last night at MTV’s Woodie Awards.

MTV’s 24-hour college network declared Wiz Khalifa, Kanye West, Matt & Kim, Two Door Cinema Club and Chiddy Bang winners of the “2011 mtvU Woodie Awards” – the only night honoring college students’ favorite emerging artists and music.

Packed with fans paying homage to the music they live their lives to, the show aired live last night on MTV, MTV2 and mtvU from Austin, Texas during the South by Southwest Music Festival.

The night kicked off with a bang as a garage door opened to reveal the Foo Fighters performing their newest single, “Rope.” Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All (OFWGKTA) went wild with “Sandwitches,” giving the crowd a crazy, explosive performance (complete with gnomes, a chicken and a goldfish mascot). After getting rowdy, security carried members of the rap collective off the stage, wrapping the show.

Meanwhile, the show’s first-ever host, actor, writer and musician Donald Glover upheld the “Woodies” college-party meets kick-A$$ concert atmosphere throughout the night, and even threw in some freestyle via his alter-ego Childish Gambino.

2011 “Woodie of the Year” winner Wiz Khalifa commanded the stage with “Roll Up” and “Black & Yellow” as the audience whipped black and yellow towels in the air.

In between acts, the drama remained high — while introducing Kanye West as the “Left Field Woodie” award winner, Lil B’s friend grabbed the microphone from Pete Wentz‘s hands, demanding that the up-and-coming artist was robbed. Lil B stepped to the mic and took his chance to accept the award, professing his love for the true winner, Kanye, who was not in attendance.

For music fans disappointed that their favorite artists didn’t win this year, mtvU is giving them a second chance with the first-ever mtvU “SHOULDA COULDA” Woodie Award sponsored by the Citi mtvU Card.

Beginning at midnight on March 16th through April 14th, students can head to mtvU.com to vote for the artist they believe deserves a second chance at Woodies honors.

The winner will be announced on April 18.

For more details visit www.mtvU.com.