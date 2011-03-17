CLOSE
Home > Beyonce

Jay-Z And Beyonce Recording Duet For Dr. Dre’s ‘Detox’?

Leave a comment

While Jay-Z and Beyonce are often seen together in public, it’s been years since fans have seen them together in the studio.

That could all change however now that The Sun reports that Mr. and Mrs. Carter are recording a duet for Dr. Dre’s Detox.

As previously reported, there was speculation that the long awaited album would finally hit stores April 20 but Dre shot down the rumors without announcing a new release date.

Although when it arrives is unknown, there are reports that Dre’s tipped Jay-Z and his wife for one of lead Detox tracks.

A source tells The Sun,

“Jay and Dre have recorded their verses with the chorus left open for Beyoncé to sing. The producer has worked on Detox for over a decade. He wanted the couple together.”


Jay-Z and Beyonce have yet to respond to the rumor.

 

 

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO

Behind The Scenes Of Rihanna’s ‘Vogue’ Cover Shoot [Photos/Video]

Fountain Of Youth Flow: Celebrities Who Don’t Age

Amber Rose Talks New Radio Show, Disses Kanye’s Ex-Fiance; “What’s Her Name Again?” [Video]

Toccora Sips On Hennessy & Talks Looking For Love & New Reality Dating Show With Donald Trump [Video]

Beyoncé , detox , Detox Album , dr. dre/ detox , Jay-Z and Beyonce , jigga

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close