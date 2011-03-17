Jay-Z And Beyonce Recording Duet For Dr. Dre’s ‘Detox’?

While Jay-Z and Beyonce are often seen together in public, it’s been years since fans have seen them together in the studio.

That could all change however now that The Sun reports that Mr. and Mrs. Carter are recording a duet for Dr. Dre’s Detox.

As previously reported, there was speculation that the long awaited album would finally hit stores April 20 but Dre shot down the rumors without announcing a new release date.

Although when it arrives is unknown, there are reports that Dre’s tipped Jay-Z and his wife for one of lead Detox tracks.

A source tells The Sun,

“Jay and Dre have recorded their verses with the chorus left open for Beyoncé to sing. The producer has worked on Detox for over a decade. He wanted the couple together.”



Jay-Z and Beyonce have yet to respond to the rumor.