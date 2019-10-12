Black Dollar Bar Crawl Hits Brooklyn In Homage To Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Bar hopping for a cause? Why not?

The Black Dollar Bar Crawl aims to provide a fun, engaging and safe atmosphere for young, Black professionals while simultaneously supporting Black-owned businesses in their community.

Earlier this year, the B$BC’s first event was in honor of Juneteenth and the proceeds were used to help keep Brooklyn’s Weeksville Center open. With a new fall season on deck, and as a way of paying homage to “Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” a percentage of the proceeds from the next crawl will go to the American Indian Community House, an organization focused on increasing the visibility of American-Indian cultures in urban settings.

A couple of spots on the itinerary include Mo’s Bar, Chance11 and Basquiat’s Bottle. “Our initiative at the end of the day is to spread love to our places of business and to give back to charity,” says organizer Daemon “Tubbs” Snead.

The festivities go down Sunday, October 14, starting at 2pm sharp. Tickets are still available right here.