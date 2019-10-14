Nicki Minaj & Tracy Chapman Fail To Reach Settlement, Copyright Lawsuit Forges On

It looks like fans won’t be streaming “Sorry” anytime soon.

According to The Blast, Nicki Minaj and Tracy Chapman have failed to reach an agreement during court-ordered mediation in the copyright infringement case. Chapman is accusing Minaj of unlawfully sampling her song “Baby Can I Hold You” for the track “Sorry,” but Minaj reportedly confirmed in court documents that the song never made it to her album because Chapman didn’t approve the sample.

Chapman and her attorneys, however, accuse Minaj of leaking the record to Funkmaster Flex who debuted the song on his show, which Minaj denies.

The publication reports that documents from the attempted mediation note that on October 2 the parties tried to privately hash out their issues; citing “the mediation was unsuccessful, and no settlement was reached. The settlement is not imminent,” after the “Fendi” rapper denied committing copyright infringement, and reportedly claimed fair use as her defense. Minaj also allegedly argued that Chapman doesn’t own the copyright herself, and is asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

It seems that lawsuits, lackluster sales, and Twitter jabs have gotten to the Queen Radio host, which is what many fans speculate led to her abrupt retirement announcement.

As previously reported, Nicki Minaj recently announced her retirement from Rap to “focus on building her family” back in August before recanting the decision one week later in early September. Nicki did give insight into the decision while responding to a fan saying:

“I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe.”

The copyright lawsuit is slated to go to forward to court.