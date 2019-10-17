Things Get Spooky In The World of “Mortal Kombat 11′ With New Hallween Themed In-Game Event

Earlier this month, NetherRealm announced Mortal Kombat 11 was getting a bevy of updates coming to the game, including the new character The Terminator T-800. Today (Oct.17), MK11 will get spooky thanks to a free Halloween themed in-game event.

Starting Octo.25 through Nov.1, the vibes in Mortal Kombat get haunted thanks to the new seasonal event celebrating Halloween. Players can look forward to four new boss fights with different Halloween-themed modifiers like bats, flying witches, falling pumpkins, rising gravestones, and sprinting black cats during matches. Also, you will be able to earn new Brutalities, Halloween-specific consumables, player module pieces, and other in-game rewards.

It would be an update if there weren’t any new skins for players to update their characters with. Additionally, you can purchase the new Masquerade Skin Pack for $599 beginning today (Oct.17). Jade gets in the spooky spirit with a “Wicked Witch” inspired look. Kabal goes full slasher mode with his “Psyko Killer” skin, and Lui Kang looks like a martial arts dealing skeleton with his “Calavera” costume.

Team Raids, a new multiplayer mode which was announced with the arrival of The Terminator, finally goes live Friday (Oct.18) and will be a free update. The new mp mode will bring a new multiplayer Tower to the Towers of Time mode. As described by Warner Bros Interactive and NetherRealm, “two or three players must work together as a team to complete group challenges and defeat one powerful boss.” For your efforts, you will be reward with in-game rewards.

As far as the next character players can look forward to, Sindel arrives (Nov.26 early access), then The Joker (Jan.28 early access) and Spawn (March 17 early access. You can see Lui, Jade, and Kabal issuing fades in their Halloween costumes below.

—

Photo: WB Games / NetherRealm Studios