The Terminator Issues Fades In New ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Trailer, Plus A Bevy of Updates Are Coming

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in the role that helped propelled him to action movie stardom…well sort of. Today team Mortal Kombat 11 unveiled the gameplay trailer for the cyborg killing-machine, the Terminator T-800 and some new updates coming to the fighting game.

This version of the iconic movie character is from the upcoming film Terminator: Dark Fate and arrives in the game on October 8. While it does have Arnold’s likeness, fans will be disappointed to learn that it will not feature his legendary voice which is a bummer. You can’t imagine our disappointment when the T-800 says Scorpion’s “get over here” but it wasn’t in Schwarzenegger’s world-famous Austrian accent. A massive loss on their part, but based on the footage, the character looks like he will be enjoyable to use and will fit right in with the MK11 action.

That’s not where the news end. Kombat Pack owners can also look forward to some new skins arriving as well. Cassie Cage will have a new costume, Cassie Quinn (pictured above) based on DC’s villain Harley Quinn. Also, Sonya Blade (“Cyborg Hunter”), Kano (“Cash Machine Kano”) and Johnny Cage (“Red Carpet Johnny Cage”) plus skins for The Terminator will be available.

Other updates fans can look forward to will include:

Added Tournament Variation (available now) – Third tournament variation added for all characters, which can be used in Kombat League, offline Tournament mode and any match with Kompetitive mode enabled.

Kombat League Season 4 (available now) – Next installment of the seasonal ranked mode, entitled the “Season of Chaos,” is available now, allowing players to compete against other online Kombatants to earn exclusive in-game rewards.

Team Raid (coming soon) – New multiplayer Tower coming soon to the Towers of Time mode, where two or three players must work together as a team to complete group challenges and defeat one powerful boss, all at the same time, to earn unique in-game rewards.

Mortal Kombat 11 continues to grow, and we are still waiting to see Joker, Sindel, and Spawn in action. Until then you can watch the Terminator terminate the competition in the trailer below.

—

Photos: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games