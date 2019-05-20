Arnold Schwarzenegger Drop Kicked At His Own Event In South Africa [Video]

Arnold Schwarzenegger might’ve never been a professional wrestler but he just found out how one might feel on any given night. Over the weekend the “Governator” paid a visit to South Africa to partake in his Arnold Classic Africa sports festival where he was talking with fans and taking pictures when all of a sudden he was drop-kicked by a man for no apparent reason.

The video below shows the incident in its entirety and we’re not exaggerating when we say it was better than Arnold’s last Terminator flick.

Why the man decided to WWE Arnold is anyone’s guess, but we know somewhere in LA Snoop Doggy Dogg is cracking up at this video. The Conan actor meanwhile downplayed the incident basically saying that the kick seemed a lot worse than it actually was and didn’t even know he was assaulted until he saw the video himself.

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

Still, people have been calling for Schwarzenegger to press charges, but Arnold took to Twitter to quickly shut that noise down.

Update: A lot of you have asked, but I’m not pressing charges. I hope this was a wake-up call, and he gets his life on the right track. But I’m moving on and I’d rather focus on the thousands of great athletes I met at @ArnoldSports Africa. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 19, 2019

As for the man who put feet to the Hollywood actor, Deadspin is reporting that the agitator has a history of pulling stunts like this and that authorities are familiar with him “for orchestrating similar incidents in the past.”

Where was Arnold’s stunt double when he needed him?

—

Photo: