Woman Who Inspired Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Line Gets Songwriting Credit

The 'Cuz I Love You' star has been embroiled in a bitter back and forth with producers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen who claimed she lifted their track.

Lizzo has been battling a pair of plagiarism claims in connection to her massive hit “Truth Hurts,” and a resolution has finally been made by the singer. The Cuz I Love You star will give the woman who inspired the “100%” line that set the tone for the track.

Just this past Wednesday, Lizzo denied the claims of producers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, saying she wrote the song with producer and songwriter Ricky Reed. Via a statement posted to Twitter, Lizzo said that she will instead grant songwriting credit to U.K. artist Mina, Lioness, whose “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch” tweet inspired a meme which also found its way to Reed and Lizzo’s pens.

Although Mina Lioness brought a lawsuit against Lizzo herself, it seems like the legal battle is behind them and the proper credit will be given to the creator of the line.

