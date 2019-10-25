Popeyes Hiring Staff For Chicken Sandwich Return

Popeyes is taking the satisfaction of chicken hypebeasts to a new level. The slingers of the famed chicken sandwich that had social media abuzz this summer are staffing up in preparation for its return.

We’re giving the side-eye to the idea of a chicken sandwich “running out,” but that’s neither here nor there. According to Bloomberg, the company is hiring 400 employees across 150 stores in order to have at least two people on chicken sandwich-making duty.

The plan is for the chicken sandwich to make its return in early November.

“Our franchisees have worked to increase staffing,” said Restaurant Brands, Popeyes’ corporate parent, in a statement. “We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return.”