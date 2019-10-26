Broke Dollaz: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Rich Dollaz Arrested For Unpaid Child Support

Rich Dollaz isn’t looking so rich at the moment. TMZ is exclusively reporting the Love & Hip Hop all-star was thrown in jail for failure to pay child support.

The celebrity gossip site reports that the Creep Squad member was arrested at his Jersey home on Thursday (Oct.24) and thrown behind bars. He reportedly owes over $125,000 to the mother of his child.

