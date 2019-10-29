‘Yo! MTV Raps’ Co-Host Doctor Dre Discusses Diabetes, New Books, Losing Vision & More

Doctor Dre, who became a household name alongside his Yo! MTV Raps co-host Ed Lover has been publicly battling diabetes and has suffered tremendously in doing so. In a recent sitdown, the veteran media figure and DJ detailed his journey on the health front.

Born Andre Brown, Doctor Dre has already lost a toe to the disease and his eyesight went as well in 2016, a moment he says has pushed him to speak out against diabetes and warn others of its dangers. Sitting with ABC7’s Here and Now program, the interview ranged from Doctor Dre’s early days with Ed Lover, who he shared that he first met during an audition for the show and other tidbits of his life.

Real O.G. Hip-Hop heads might remember that Doctor Dre was once part of the Hip-Hop group Original Concept, sharing that they wrote the track “Proud To Be Black” for RUN-DMC’s Raising Hell album.

Doctor Dre is also set to release a two-part book, the first of which covers his time at MTV with Ed Lover, who he still calls a close friend.

Check out the OG on his Instagram page. Peep the Here and Now interview below. A lot of gems and jewels.

—

Photo: Getty