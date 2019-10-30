Meghan McCain Tried To Flex White Privilege, Shutdown By Whoopi

Meghan McCain seems to think the world revolves around her when it comes to opinions, but after her latest run in with co-host Whoopi Goldberg, she got a glimpse of who is really running the show.

On Tuesday (Oct. 28), the ladies of the daytime talk show The View were discussing the topic of national security when things seemed to take a heated turn. During the discussion the women began talking over each other, so Whoopi, who was moderator, decided to call timeout in order for everyone to be heard.

“We’re starting to do that thing,” Goldberg said, making a gesture with her fingers interlinked signifying bumping heads.

It was at that point that Meghan McCain thought her white privilege would shine through, until Whoopi adjusted herself in her seat and decided to school her on how to have a civilized conversation.

“I don’t know what that means, ‘this thing,’” Meghan McCain said.

“It means you’re talking over each other,” Whoopi said, leading McCain to reply, “Well, it’s ‘The View.’”