Whoopi Goldberg Slams Bella Thorne For Leaking Her Own Nudes, Twitter Is Divided

Bella Thorne tried to thwart the plans of a hacker who threatened to leak nude photos of her by leaking them herself, a move some applauded. One of the critics of the decision, however, Whoopi Goldberg, seemingly slammed Thorne for taking the private photos that the young star ultimately shared and Twitter is reacting.

On Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, 63, appeared to be harshly critical of Thorne, 21, for taking the photos.

“If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are,” Goldberg said on the daytime talk show. “You don’t take nude pictures of yourself,” Goldberg said, as seen in the clip below.

BELLA THORNE POSTS NUDE PICS TO THWART HACKER: Actress Bella Thorne said she took her “power back” by sharing nude photos of herself after blackmailers threatened to leak them – the co-hosts discuss if this was the right move. https://t.co/1091s9Fn2d pic.twitter.com/VqFXmggPle — The View (@TheView) June 17, 2019

Goldberg’s larger point is that as a celebrity, these manner of photos are goldmines for hackers looking to exploit and expose others for gain and fame.

Thorne hit back at Goldberg via Instagram, blasting the host and comedienne for what she felt was an attempt to shame her and then shot down an upcoming visit to The View.

“I don’t really wanna go on ‘The View’ anymore because I don’t really want to be beaten down by a bunch of older women for my body and my sexuality,” Thorne said in the tearful video.

Twitter has been on fire since the comments went out and we’ve collected the reactions below.

—

Photo: WENN