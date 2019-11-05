Vince Staples & Dreamville’s Bas Battle In ‘NBA 2K20’ As Part of Amazon Music’s ‘Versus’ Series

Hip-Hop and gaming go hand in hand, that’s why Amazon Music’s Versus series featuring Vince Staples and Bas makes perfect sense.

Tuesday (Nov.5) Staples will challenge Dreamville rapper Bas in a friendly but competitive game of NBA 2K20. Fans of each artist can watch it all go down on the popular streaming network at 4pm EST Twitch. The stream will be hosted by the very well-known Twitch streamer and gaming personality JERICHO, who will also conduct an interview with Staples during the matchup.

While going head to head with Bas, Staples will also be playing music fro Amazon Music subscribers via the Amazon Music Twitch extension during the broadcast, including his latest release “Sheet Music.” The outspoken rapper also just recently dropped the second episode of his comedy series The Vince Staples Show.

Not to be outdone, Bas also announced that he is releasing new music this week and even gave fans a sample of what to expect on his Instagram account.

So make sure to tune in at 4pm cause this is definitely a showdown you don’t want to miss. Both Staples and Bas are big-time gamers, and we are sure they will bring excitement and trash talk.

—

Photo: Taylor Hill / Getty