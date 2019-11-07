Back Friends: Wendy Williams And Charlamagne Tha God Reunite

Sadly idols also become rivals in the media game. Thankfully two former foes are now on better terms.

As spotted on Page Six Wendy Williams and Charlamagne Tha God have formally reunited after many years of not speaking together. The Breakfast Club host was once her sidekick but things went sour when the polarizing radio jock had some bad dealings with Williams’ soon to be ex-husband Kevin Hunter. Lenard alleged that Kevin was in his feelings about his side chick turned main chick. “Kevin got upset because he thought Sharina liked one of my homeboys and he thought that I was hooking Sharina up [with other men].”

While the two confirmed they were back on speaking terms after 10 years after her divorce was made public, they had not yet linked in person. Well the two have officially made up according to Wendy. She shared a photo of the two with a caption that read “He learned from the best. Loyalty is everything! My guy is doing his thing!”.

You can see the post below.

Photo: WENN.com