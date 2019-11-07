Colin Ferrell In Talks To Play The Penguin In Matt Reeves ‘The Batman’

A few months ago it was reported that funny man Jonah Hill was in negotiations to play the villain in the highly anticipated Robert Pattinson starring The Batman, but things fell apart and he’s since moved on to other projects.

Now a few weeks after it was confirmed that Zoe Kravitz would be playing the highly coveted role of Catwoman and Paul Dino would be taking on The Riddler in the Matt Reeves directed film, Deadline is now reporting that Colin Farrell is in talks to become The Penguin in the upcoming Batman reboot.

The one time “It” actor is no stranger to blockbuster films as he’s starred in his fair share of them such as Minority Report, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, and the lackluster Alexander (that joint set his stardom back like a MF), so though he’s in negotiations to take on the role, we’re confidant he won’t pass this up.

It will be interesting to see if he actually gains weight for the role (The Penguin ain’t no heartthrob) or if he’ll put on a fat bodysuit and enrage the citizens of plus sized America like the Russo brothers did when they introduced “thick” Thor in Avengers: Endgame.