Walking Guilty Plea Kodak Black Will Be Sentenced On Wednesday

Kodak Black will soon learn exactly how much time he will be receiving. The Florida rapper pleaded guilty to firearm charges and he will be sentenced this week.

Per XXL, Black will learn his fate Wednesday, Nov. 13. Back in May, Kodak got pinched when he was on the way to the 2019 Rolling Loud Miami Festival. The Feds accused Kodak of falsifying info on the federal forms he had to fill out to purchase four guns in a Miami-area gun shop on a pair of occasions.

Per the Associated Press, Black was able to cop three weapons—a 9 mm handgun, a .380-caliber handgun and a semi-automatic Mini Draco weapon—but one was found at the scene of a March shooting in Pompano Beach. Initially, he pleaded not guilty, but he changed it to guilty when he surely realized the Feds had him dead to rights.

Kodak Black is reportedly facing 4 – 20 years per the sentencing guidelines but part of his deal includes prosecutors recommending he get the lower end of the spectrum.

This is where we mention that this case has nothing to do with the sexual assault case the rapper is facing in South Carolina.