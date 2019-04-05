Kodak Black Charged With Rape Of South Carolina HS Student

Kodak Black has been dogged by allegations of raping a high school student for the past three years and now, he has been formally charged. A prosecutor in South Carolina has seen enough evidence to slap the Florida rapper with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

TheState.com reports:

Although the popular rapper is on tour in the Southeast, he will likely have to return to South Carolina in either the summer or early fall, 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements said in an interview with The State on Thursday.

That is when Kodak Black could potentially go on trial on the charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

“I’m hoping to get it up for disposition by then,” Clements said, after announcing the trial that was tentatively scheduled for April was continued to the later date.

The rapper committed the crime in a hotel room after performing at a concert in Florence, Clements said. An arrest warrant accuses the 21-year-old rapper of committing the sexual assault in February 2016.

Kodak Black has yet to respond to the charges publically.

Photo: Getty