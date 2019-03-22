Kodak Black Walks Back Young M.A. Shot, Says He’s Up There With 2Pac & Biggie

Kodak Black has been making some head-turning statements in the past few weeks, and it looks like he’s not letting up. In a pair of new videos uploaded to his Instagram Live, the Florida rapper walked back shooting his shot with Young M.A. and then said he belongs with the greats such as 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., and Nas.

“I’m the hardest young, I’m the hardest rapper in the game, I promise,” Kodak states. “Like, when you talk about me, you should put me in a category of like ‘Pac, B.I.G, Nas, them n*ggas, you feel me? Like really listen to my sh*t.”

He then says in a later clip that he was “just bullsh*ttin'” with his attempt to get the disinterested Young M.A.’s attention.

Photo: Getty