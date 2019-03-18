Young M.A. Checks Kodak Black For Shooting Shot, Twitter Smells Brewing Beef

Kodak Black is proving to be an emerging social media personality without much of a filter, and that translates into his music as well. In a new track, the Florida rapper threw a shot at the openly-gay Young M.A. which prompted the Brooklyn rapper to call him “weird.”

On his track “Pimpin’ Ain’t Eazy,” Kodak raps, “I don’t even see the confusion/I’m f*ckin’ Young M.A. as long as she got a coochie.

This didn’t sit well with Young M.A., who took to her Instagram story to respond.

“Obviously, the n*gga’s weird bro. Obviously he’s on some sh*t bro. Come on, that sh*t is weird,” she said.

Young M.A. says that she intends to have words for Kodak Black, who has since responded to her video with one of his own, stating that the “OooUuu” star is his “dawg.”

Young M.A.’s name has been trending on Twitter and fans have speculated that some kind of static is inevitable. Others have noted that Kodak is venturing deep into the world of sexual harassment as well.

We’ve caught the best of the reactions below.

Kodak got Young Ma out here HOT😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ebOKef9V6A — Treyski (@Treyskii) March 18, 2019

Kodak Black responds to Young MA calling him weird pic.twitter.com/yJWQZMqhue — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blogggg) March 18, 2019

Photo: Getty