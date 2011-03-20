Drake Attends Bill Clinton’s Benefit To “Show Him A Good Time” [Photos]

Drake recently performed at a benefit for Bill Clinton’s Millennium Network, hosted by the former president at Boulevard3 in Hollywood.

The Young Money rapper, rocked a zebra-print shirt over a black tee, gold chain, and black pants, performed at the VIP fundraiser in support of the Clinton Foundation before a crowd that included Chaka Khan, Chelsea Clinton, Blake Griffin, Rose McGowan, Elise Neal, and more.

The rapper received a presidential introduction from Clinton himself.

“Our performer tonight really doesn’t need me to introduce him and probably doesn’t need me to tell you that you’ll like him ’cause he’s 40 years younger than I am. We do have one thing in common. He was recently nominated for a Grammy and I won two. Unlike me, his first album was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and he’s worked and recorded with a lot of famous people including my fellow New Yorker and friend Jay-Z.”

A humbled Drizzy took the stage to perform, but first saying:

“I’d like to first of all say how honored I am to be here this evening. I’m a 24-year-old kid from Canada and I truly take tonight as one of the most important nights of my life,” he told the audience. “With that being said, let’s have some fun.”

