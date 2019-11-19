T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Harris Deleted Her Social Media Accounts

T.I.’s invasiveness when it comes to the virginity of his daughter is having profound consequences. The Atlanta rapper’s daughter, Deyjah Harris, has seemingly deleted all her social media accounts.

The “ASAP” rapper came under universal fire when he revealed that he accompanied his daughter to her gynecologist in order to seek confirmation that her hymen was intact and that she was still a virgin.

This past weekend, fans noticed that Deyjah Harris had deactivated her account. Complex also reports that prior to chucking the deuces, she had unfollowed everybody, including her father and her stepmother Tiny Harris and stepsister Zonnique Pullins.

Tip made his egregious reveal on the Ladies Like Us podcast. While the hosts, Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham, have apologized, T.I. still has not.