Oprah Stays Winning: Kid Rock’s Detroit Restaurant To Close

Music grifter and Klan-friendly artist Kid Rock is learning never to cross Oprah Winfrey. The OG kulture vulture’s Detroit restaurant is closing, at least partly due to his drunken Oprah slander.

Previously, KKKid Rock went on a drunken, racist rant at his bar in Nashville where he came for Oprah, and was shortly escorted off stage.

Today (Dec. 4), the Detroit Free Press reports that Rock’s Little Caesars Arena restaurant, Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit, will not be renewing its lease.

Reportedly, Ilitch Holdings announced that Rock “voluntarily decided not to renew” his lease, which has been open since 2017. The space will get a facelift for a new restaurant that “aligns with our community and company values” per Chris Granger, president of sports and entertainment for Ilitch.

Basically, Kid Rock's diarrhea of the mouth made him persona non grata. Splendid. A statement attributed to Chris Granger, president of sports and entertainment for Ilitch Holdings, said a new concept will be introduced in the space, which "aligns with our community and company values."