Game Speaks On Knocking Out Ras Kass & Why He Respects Him [Video]

In a recent interview with Big Boy from Big Boy’s neighborhood, rapper Game recalled the New Years altercation where  a scuffle between himself and rapper Ras Kass occurred.

“I beat up Ras Kass on New Year’s, so, other than that,” Game told radio host Big Boy. “I gave him 18 chances, I said ‘I don’t want no problems,’ and then I said, as I was walking away, he said, ‘You know what? I got a problem!”

Game continued to speak on the altercation and what happened after he knocked out Ras Kass,

“That’s how it happened. But I timed it. Just as the ball dropped, nobody heard it…Security drug him out like, ‘We got him Game!’ It’s cool”

Although an altercation occurred, Game still gives Ras Kass props as rapper, and says he is underrated.

“I always felt like he was one of the more underrated artists. That’s how I do. I’ll beat you up and give you props at the same time. He was one of the more underrated artists of the West Coast, he just never got his break.”

Peep the full interview below to hear Game’s full story of the Ras Kass situation.

