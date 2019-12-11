Nick Cannon Eminem Diss Records Trolled By Slim Shady On Twitter, 50 Cent Jumps In

One of Hip-Hop’s most lame rivalries has just come back to haunt us. We can thank Nick Cannon for the jig.

As spotted on HipHopDX the media personality challenged one of the most lyrically proficient rappers ever to a one on one. With the release of Fat Joe and Dre’s newest album Family Ties came a guest appearance from Eminem and he did not disappoint. In his feature came some not so subtle mentions about Mariah Carey and her ex-husband.

“Tryna tell him his chicks a nut ‘fore he got his jewels clipped/Almost got my caboose kicked/Fool, quit, you not gon’ do shit/I let her chop my balls off too before I lost to you, Nick” Shady rapped. Naturally the Drumline actor didn’t take the diss lightly. On December 6 Nick addressed the bars on his Power 106 radio show. While he initially said the verse wasn’t worthy of a response he in fact acknowledged the diss while wearing a Santa outfit. He later challenged him to a live battle on his Wild ‘N Out platform.

But the opportunity for clout seemed too big for the San Diego native. Within 24 hours he has formally responded with a “diss” track called “The Invitation”. The host gets his thug on with a gruff vocal delivery and bars alleging that the Angry Blonde gave his former bodyguard oral favors. To add even more wack sauce to the formula he enlists the talents of his Wildn’ Out MC’s Charlie Clips and Hitman Holla to help out.

Naturally, Eminem took this opportunity to further clown Cannon with a series of tweets. “U mad bro? Stop lying on my d*ck. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck,” he posted.

He followed it up with another sarcastic jab saying, “I demand an apology Nicholas, you’ve made my gardener so jealous!”.

Even 50 Cent jumped in the fray with his signature petty proving his cape for Eminem is still tucked in tight. “😠hey Nick that sh*t was trash, I oughta kick you in yo ass when I see you PUNK!” he posted to his Instagram.

While we wish this entire incident would go away the two do have a history of back and forth. Back in 2001 Em’ hinted at dating Mariah but the Long Island native denied the claims. Her unofficial response “Obsessed”, with an accompanying video with her dressed up as Em, points to him being a bit too preoccupied with the songstress. Cannon then got involved too with “I’m A Slick Rick” but Marshall shut everything down with “The Warning”.

You can listen to “The Invitation” below if you have four minutes of your life you don’t value.

