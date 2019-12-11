Ex-Girlfriend Of Juice WLRD Claims He Heavily Used Percocet & Lean

The loss of Juice WRLD is still sending shockwaves across the industry and among the young artist’s fans, and there remains a number of unanswered questions as everyone scrambles to make sense of it all. An ex-girlfriend of the artist born Jarad Higgins claims that Juice consumed a potent cocktail of Percocet and lean daily.

Daily Mail reports:

His ex-girlfriend Alexia Smith, 21, told DailyMail.com she knew what Higgins had died from before the reports came out, as she witnessed the rapper’s heavy drug use daily while they dated in 2018.

In the exclusive interview, Smith, from Livonia, Michigan, detailed her relationship with Higgins, his struggles with depression and how she was forced to walk away after their relationship turned violent and left her with bruises when Higgins went through withdrawal.

Breaking down in tears, Smith said: ‘Seven days away from me, he ended up in the hospital. When he was away from me for seven days, he ended up hospitalized from collapsing on stage. One year away from me, and he’s dead.’

Juice and Smith broke up late last year and she claims that from the onset of his rising fame, label execs attempted to entice him to sign with their imprint by introducing drugs such as cocaine and morphine. She also added that as his fame rose, so did his issues with mental illness that went unchecked.

