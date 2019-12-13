NFL’s Roger Goodell Basically Closes The Door On Colin Kaepernick’s Return

Let’s be real, we all saw this coming a mile away.

Weeks after Colin Keapernick held his long-awaited and long-overdue workout for a handful of NFL teams, the once star quarterback turned activist continues to be blackballed as he has yet to receive a single call from any team office (though his receiver did land a deal with the Washington Redskins) and it doesn’t seem like he ever will. At least that’s how NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell makes it seem.

Newsweek is reporting that the most polarizing and controversial commissioner in sports entertainment was asked about Colin’s suspect workout invitation and where he thought things stood as far as Kaep possibly returning to the league. His answer basically shut the door on CK ever making a triumphant return to the field.

“It was about opportunity, a credible opportunity,” Goodell said as per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “He chose not to take it, and I understand that. The league has moved on.”

Goodell is referring to Colin changing the location of the workout at the very last minute on the day of as he had an issue with the league not allowing any fans, reporters or videos (aside of their own) being taken at the Falcons facility in Atlanta. Seeing the jig, Colin informed teams he would be moving his audition to a high school stadium 50 miles away so everything could be out in the open and everyone could witness that he hasn’t lost a step. Though he did impress everyone that attended (only 5-7 of the 32 teams in the league showed up to his workout), his “controversial” practice of taking a knee during the National Anthem still proves to be enough to scare anyone from inviting them to their locker room.

After showing he still had a lot of gas in his tank, Colin spoke to the media and proceeded to call out not only Roger Goodell, but all the teams that have been denying Kaep a chance to play again while they hire quarterbacks out of retirement who can’t throw worth a damn.

“I’ve been ready for three years. I’ve been denied for three years,” he told reporters after his workout.

“So we are waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams and [league commissioner] Roger Goodell to stop running. Stop running from the truth, stop running from the people. We are ready to play. We are ready to go anywhere.”

Yeah, that statement probably didn’t help his cause. Still, he told no lies.