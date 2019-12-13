The Complete List of Winners From The 2019 Game Awards

Last night the video game equivalent of the Oscars, the Game Awards, went down honoring the years best in PC, console, and mobile gaming.

Hosted and created Geof Keighley formerly of G4tv and now in its fifth year, the event not only hands out trophies to the best games of the year but also is a night of big reveals of like Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X.

Among the big winners of the night were Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which shockingly took home the night’s top honor Game of the Year as well as Best Action/Adventure game. Indie title, Disco Elysium won three awards on the night, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare won Best Audio Design. Death Stranding, who went into the awards shows a favorite to win GOTY won Best Game Direction, Best Performance, and Best Score/Music.

Here is the complete list of categories and winners :

Game of the Year

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Community Support

Destiny 2 Best Score/Music Death Stranding Best Narrative Disco Elysium Best Fighting Game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — Bandai Namco/Sora Ltd./Nintendo Best Audio Design Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Best Strategy Game Fire Emblem: Three Houses Content Creator of the Year Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek Best Art Direction Control Best Action Game Devil May Cry 5 — Capcom Games for Impact Gris — Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital Best Family Game Luigi’s Mansion 3 Best Sports/Racing Game Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — Beenox/Activision Best Mobile Game Call of Duty: Mobile — TiMi Studios/Activision Best Multiplayer Game Apex Legends — Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts Best Ongoing Game Fortnite Best VR/AR Game Beat Saber — Beat Games Best Performance Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff — Death Stranding Player’s Voice Fire Emblem: Three Houses Fresh Indie Game ZA/UM for Disco Elysium Best Role-Playing Game Disco Elysium — ZA/UM Best Independent Game Disco Elysium — ZA/UM Best Game Direction Death Stranding Best Action/Adventure Game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — FromSoftware/Activision Best Esports Game League of Legends Best Esports Coach Danny “Zonic” Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) Best Esports Event 2019 League of Legends World Championship Best Esports Host Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere Best Esports Team G2 Esports (League of Legends) Best Esports Player Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf — Photo: JC Olivera / Getty