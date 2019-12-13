The Complete List of Winners From The 2019 Game Awards

Last night the video game equivalent of the Oscars, the Game Awards, went down honoring the years best in PC, console, and mobile gaming.
Hosted and created Geof Keighley formerly of G4tv and now in its fifth year, the event not only hands out trophies to the best games of the year but also is a night of big reveals of like Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X.
Among the big winners of the night were Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which shockingly took home the night’s top honor Game of the Year as well as Best Action/Adventure game. Indie title, Disco Elysium won three awards on the night, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare won Best Audio Design. Death Stranding, who went into the awards shows a favorite to win GOTY won Best Game Direction, Best Performance, and Best Score/Music.
Here is the complete list of categories and winners :
Game of the Year
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Community Support
- Destiny 2
Best Score/Music
- Death Stranding
Best Narrative
- Disco Elysium
Best Fighting Game
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — Bandai Namco/Sora Ltd./Nintendo
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Best Strategy Game
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Content Creator of the Year
- Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek
Best Art Direction
- Control
Best Action Game
- Devil May Cry 5 — Capcom
Games for Impact
- Gris — Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital
Best Family Game
- Luigi’s Mansion 3