Melodious Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Could Be Free By August, Says Lawyer

Tekashi 6ix9ine was facing up to 47 years in the bing before he willingly turned state’s evidence and started telling in everybody. For his efforts, he didn’t get to walk free but did get a relatively light two-year sentence, and he may be getting out ever sooner.

Although Judge Paul A. Engelmeyer said it was commendable that Tekashi cooperated, he was involved in way too many crimes to simply get off with just time served as his lawyers had lobbied for. The Brooklyn rapper already has been in jail 13 months, so via the timetable, he’ll be free by late 2020. However, his lawyer says he may free by August.

According to Tekashi’s lawyer, Lance Navarro, his client could be out by late summer thanks to good behavior, per TMZ.

You can guarantee that Tekashi will be in protective custody considering he was in court dropping dime on everyone. His singing voice was so good it led to multiple convictions or straight up guilty pleas when the defendants, mostly from the Nine Trey gang, realized he was going to tell everything.

Reportedly, the Bureau of Prisons skims off 54 days per year if an inmate shows good behavior. Tekashi’s sentence is two years, totalling 108-days off (a little over 3 months). Per Lazzaro, that leaves his client walking out of jail in August 2020.

Tekashi already caught a new record deal while he been in federal custody and hopes to continue his career. But considering how many people he has royally f*cked, he may want to reconsider showing his face publicly.

Witness protection, anyone?