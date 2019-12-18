Judge Tells Tekashi 6ix9ine “You Will Not Be Going Free Today”, Sentenced To 2 Years

Tekashi 6ix9ine proved to be an incredible government witness, with his testimony leading to the arrest of numerous associates in the Nine Trey gang he was affiliated with. However, today (Dec. 18), in court, the judge toll the Brooklyn rapper that would not be enough to free him with “time served.”

Half an hour before #6ix9ine sentencing is supposed to start, beyond victim impact letters submitted to Judge Engelmayer that Inner City Press published, victim "struck in the foot during the July 16, 2018 shooting in Brooklyn intends to speak." Will live tweet pic.twitter.com/xHvHWnH6m4 — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Reporter Matthew Russell Lee was in the courtroom where Tekashi is scheduled to be sentenced by United States District Judge Paul A. Engelmeyer and has been giving a rundown of the proceedings.

While Judge Engelmeyer has applauded Tekashi for his cooperation, he has been clear that it doesn’t let him off the hook for all his shenanigans.

Lee’s timeline is a doozy, with plenty of eye openers even if you’ve been paying passing attention. For example, Jim Jones’ name came up, again.

Judge Engelmayer: What do you think led to Mr. Hernandez distancing himself from the gang?

AUSA: There was among other things Mr Hernandez' relationship with his girlfriend… There was Jim Jones talking about [super] violating Mr. Hernandez… — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Tekashi’s singing enabled the cops to close cases that otherwise were cold.

AUSA: He walked us through text messages and told us what the words met. His information allowed the government to charge Mr Mack with conspiracy. With respect to Mr Ellison, all we had was the video and cell site info. With Mr. Hernandez, we charged kidnapping — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

A robbery vicitim testified that Tekashi needs to do some time.

LL: Everyday I wake up, I have scars on my back. I was out of work. The actions took a lot of me. I still have to go to the doctors. And for him to sit up here. I want to see him apologize. My mother could have lost her daughter — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

LL – At the end of the day, he was the mastermind. I have bruises on me. I have to look at myself. I just want an apology. It took a lot of me to come here. I want to face him. I want him to know, He hurt me. He hurt me! — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Anyway, Tekashi’s attorney, Lance Lazarro gave a speech saying his client was a changed man and that the rapper put his life and career on the line by testifying against all the gang members. Tekashi then spoke and followed the same narrative (“Your Honor, allow me to inspire people. Not only the young people here, but the millions around the world listening and watching.”), and that basically he was getting extorted—and he apologized to the victim who spoke in court.

That may be true, but the judge wasn’t buying what was being peddled.

“Mr. Hernandez, I’ve given it a lot of close thought, including your cooperation,” said Engelmayer. “The following are my thoughts, & this is going to take a little while. You are in custody for 13 months. I agree you deserve a great deal of credit for cooperation. However, I cannot agree with your counsel that time served it appropriate. In my judgment, your conduct is too violent and selfish to make 13 months reasonable. You will not be going free today.”

The judge then proceeded to rattle of all the receipts—beefing with Casanova, shooting at Chief Keef’s cousin, assaulting Trippie Red, etc.—as reasons why the 13 months he’s already spent in jail aren’t going to cut it.

The judge added, “I reject the portrait of you as a passive participant.”

Welp.

Judge Engelmayer: However, I cannot agree with your counsel that time served it appropriate. In my judgment, your conduct is too violent and selfish to make 13 months reasonable. You will not be going free today.#Breaking — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Eventually, Judge Engelmayer got to the sentence, 2 years (24 months) in prison with five years of supervised release. Grand opening, grand closing.

Judge Engelmayer: Mr Hernandez, please rise. It is the judgment of the court you are to serve a term of 24 months in prison, with five years of supervised release. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019