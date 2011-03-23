Ja Rule Attacks 50 Cent On Twitter: “He Ain’t Hot No More”



Ja Rule is back to his old ways of beefing with his arch nemesis 50 Cent.

The rapper, who pled guilty to federal tax evasion today and faces an additional three years in jail on top of an already two year sentence, took to Twitter today to lash out at 50 after the rapper made comments about his seemingly tough luck.

50 publicly laughed at Rule’s misfortune on the social network after a fan made a comment saying,

“Ja Rule pleads guilty to tax evasion aww this is the biggest headline for Ja since @50cent destroyed his career.”



Ja obviously caught wind of 50’s comments and went on a tirade against him, calling him a “hoe a** n*gga” and even accused him of filing a restraining order against him.

Ja also added that 50 “wasn’t hot no more” and brought up 50’s old flame Ciara who Ja claims told him the rapper had “package breath.”

50 has since laughed off Ja’s comments saying,

Check out Ja-Rule’s thoughts on 50 Cent below.