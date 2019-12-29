Swizz Beatz Sends Shot Back At Baby Mama Jahna Sebastian

If 2019 has taught us anything, it’s that petty is as petty does with Swizz Beatz ending the year on such a note. After the mother of his daughter, Jahna Sebastian, came extra hard at his wife Alicia Keys, Swizz fired off a video that let his baby mama know that Nicole’s grandmother got the strap on her just in case.

Via his Instagram Story and as captured by The Shade Room, the veteran producer is seen dancing with his mother with a warning in the caption towards Sebastian.

“These BMs playing with me like my mom don’t carry the 40 at all times. BX,” Swizz wrote, efficiently and swiftly letting it be known that Mama Swizz is ready for the action.

This is assumed to be in response to Sebastian going off on Keys and her duties as a stepmother to his daughter. In a lengthy Instagram post shared on Monday (Dec. 23), Sebastian made it clear that she doesn’t want Keys to have any motherly influence over her child.

“This is the rule in my family. I am the only Mother to my child. I am the One raising her, who gave her life, British Citizenship, knowledge, and everything else. I am not only the biological mother, I am THE MOTHER. This will remain forever. I am the one who feeds her, is raising her, who came out through the hard times with her and for her, taught her to be a great human being and everything about life. I am the Only Mother to my daughter,” Sebastian wrote in part.

Hopefully, this petty back and forth is being kept from the eyes and ears of the child and that the parents come to a more peaceful agreement for the sake of the family.

