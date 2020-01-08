Rob Kardashian Claims Blac Chyna Parties, Uses Cocaine In Front Of Daughter

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are still at odds with one another, and a new explosive claim has been introduced in the courts. Kardashian says that his ex-girlfriend and mother of his three-year-old parties in front of the toddler and has used cocaine in front of her.

The Blast is reporting that Kardashian, 32, filed new court documents alleging that Blac Chyna, 31, has been excessively partying and putting their daughter, Dream, in danger. Based on the report, Kardashian wants Chyna, born Angela White, to submit drug and alcohol tests 30 minutes prior to weekend-only visits should he be awarded primary custody.

Kardashian also says that he can get testimony from a former staff member of Chyna, who claims she purchases $600 worth of liquor daily and consumes a bottle of cognac by herself in these instances. These claims echo the same ones Kardashian made in 2017 where he claimed Chyna used cocaine and ecstasy.

All around, Kardashian is also putting forth claims that Chyna exhibits violent traits inside her home and that the behavior is influencing Dream negatively, including saying in the filing that their daughter has engaged in sexually suggestive dances and using curse words that she’s heard from her mother.

Kardashian’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, also noted that Dream’s behavior has been decidedly different, noting how she’s behaved around other young members of the Kardashian family. Previously, Kardashian has filed documents claiming Chyna physically abused him, including trying to choke him with an iPhone cord.

It isn’t known when the court will announce a hearing for the pair to face one another, and to support or dispute the claims made.

—

Photo: Getty