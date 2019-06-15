Rob Kardashian Doesn’t Want Daughter Dream On Blac Chyna’s Reality Show

Rob Kardashian has seen what reality television can do to families considering his own experience in the realm. Kardashian has filed papers to keep his daughter, Dream, off Blac Chyna‘s upcoming reality series.

TMZ reports:

Rob’s lawyer, legal pit bull Marty Singer, fired off a threatening letter to Chyna, telling her their daughter, 2-year-old Dream, CANNOT appear on her show, “The Real Blac Chyna,” without Rob’s consent, and he will NOT give consent.

As we reported, Rob and Chyna share 50/50 joint custody, and Singer says there’s no way Dream’s mother can turn a TV camera on Dream without Rob being on board.

According to the letter, Chyna sent Rob an appearance release for Dream to appear on the series, and he’s not gonna sign.

We’re told Rob has several reasons for withholding consent. He’s seen all the drama with Chyna … most recently, getting into a crazy fight with her former hairdresser while Dream was in the house and an explosive fight with her mom. We’re told Rob feels her life is way too tumultuous and a reality show would just exacerbate the situation.

Smart move, Pops.

