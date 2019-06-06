Shooters Gonna Shoot: Rob Kardashian Locked In On Dominican Dime Natti Natasha?

Rob Kardashian is one of the deadliest deep threats, pause that, in the celebrity dating game and it appears he’s attempting a long bomb from beyond the arc once more. On Twitter, the brother of Kim Kardashian and member of the sprawling star clan appeared to be shooting his shot at Dominican dime piece, Natti Natasha, who we’re featuring as our latest Baes & Baddies entry.
Natasha, born, Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista, has been grinding for the past few years and just dropped her debut album, Illuminati, back in February on Pina/Sony Latin. Since 2012, the sultry songstress has been slowly making her mark and even managed to score a couple of high-charting hits along the way. In 2018, Natasha was named the “most watched woman on YouTube” with over 4.5 billion views.
Kardashian peeped out an expertly placed thirst trap set by Natasha, capping the retweet of the image with a slick “Oh hi” hint. Natasha might have hit Rob K with the friend zone Heismann however after retweeting an image of him and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream, remarking on the little girl’s cuteness.
But if this is part of a budding romance, is it safe to say Alexis Skyy is no longer in the picture?
Speaking of thirst traps, we’ve got some images of the beautiful Natti Natasha below and we see full well how she earned that most-watched distinction.
Photo: Getty
1. The 2013 Billboard Latin Music AwardsSource:WENN
The 2013 Billboard Latin Music Awards at BankUnited Center- Arrivals celebrities,full length,musician,arrival,music,entertainment,event,ceremony,arts,billboard,celebrity,pose,latin,culture,posing,posed,red carpet,awards,arrive,celebs,celeb,arriving
2. 2018 Billboard Latin Music AwardsSource:WENN
2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Mandalay Bay Events Center red carpet
3. Univision’s Premios Juventud 2018 – ShowSource:WENN
Univision’s Premios Juventud 2018 at Watsco Center on July 22, 2018 in Coral Gables, Florida. show
4. Latin American Music Awards 2016Source:WENN
Telemundo’s Latin American Music Awards 2016 arrivals held at the Dolby Theatre musician,music,entertainment,artist,hollywood,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,dolby theatre,hollywood & hyland,latin american music awards 2016,español,musica,entretenimiento,carpeta roja,musico,artista
5. Latin American Music Awards 2016Source:WENN
Telemundo’s Latin American Music Awards 2016 arrivals held at the Dolby Theatre musician,music,entertainment,artist,hollywood,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,dolby theatre,hollywood & hyland,latin american music awards 2016,español,musica,entretenimiento,carpeta roja,musico,artista
6. 2015 Billboard Latin Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
2015 Billboard Latin Music Awards presented by State Farm on Telemundo at the BankUnited Center – Arrivals latin billboards 2015
7. Univision’s ‘Premios Juventud’ 2017 – ArrivalsSource:WENN
Univision’s ‘Premios Juventud’ 2017 Celebrates The Hottest Musical Artists And Young Latinos Change-Makers at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,music,gulf coast states,artist,coral gables,univision,premios juventud awards,red carpet,florida – us state
8. Cosmopolitan Fashion Night – Red CrapetSource:Getty
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – MARCH 12: Natti Natasha poses for photos during the red carpet of Cosmopolitan Fashion Night at Campo Marte on March 12, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Carlos Tischler/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,strapless,horizontal,portrait,red,smiling,mexico,three quarter length,earring,red carpet event,long hair,drop earring,mexico city,cut out clothing,side part,high waist,latin america,crop top,diamond earring,sleeveless,campo marte,white color,natti natasha
9. Univision’s 31st Edition Of Premio Lo Nuestro A La Musica Latina – Press RoomSource:Getty
MIAMI, FL – FEBRUARY 21: Natti Natasha poses in the press room at Univision’s 31st Edition Of Premio Lo Nuestro A La Musica Latina at American Airlines Arena on February 21, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,music,award,gulf coast states,awards ceremony,miami,american airlines arena,press room,univision,premio lo nuestro,florida – us state,2019,natti natasha
10. “ILuminNatti” Album Release PartySource:Getty
MIAMI, FL – FEBRUARY 13: Natti Natasha album release party ILuminNatti at Gibson showroom on February 13, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,party – social event,usa,music,showroom,human body part,gulf coast states,shirtless,necklace,releasing,album title,miami,blazer – jacket,black blazer,cleavage,tied knot,lapel,album release,pale lipstick,black color,florida – us state,natti natasha
11. Spotify Kicks Off ¡Viva Latino! Live Concert Series in Chicago with Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, Becky G, Jowell & Randy and Natti NatashSource:Getty
CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 23: Natti Natasha performs onstage as Spotify Kicks Off ¡Viva Latino! Live Concert Series in Chicago with Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, Becky G and Jowell & Randy at Allstate Arena on August 23, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Spotify) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,latin american and hispanic ethnicity,illinois,chicago – illinois,kicking,spotify,natti natasha