Iran’s Supreme Leader Says Last Night’s Bombing Was “Slap In The Face”

Last week social media found themselves laughing to keep from crying when World War III began trending after Donald “Duuuhh” Trump unexpectedly assassinated revered Iran general Qasem Soleimani.

But last night the possibility of a global conflict got all too real when Iran launched a response strike by attacking two military bases in Iraq with dozens of ballistic missiles in the wee hours of the morning. Luckily no American soldiers were killed in the anticipated retaliation, but according to Raw Story Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called the bombing a “slap in the face” compared to what they’re truly capable of if Donald Trump decided to escalate the situation with another strike on Iran.

“Last night, a slap in the face was delivered,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech broadcast live on state television.

Ali Khamenei had been promising revenge for the death of Soleiman since his assassination last week and though Iran and Iraq had been at odds for various issues, Donald Trump’s headass decision to carry out the drone attack on the Iranian general united the two Middle East countries in their objection to America’s actions (nice going, Donnie).

Before Iran struck the Iraqi military bases that housed American troops, Iran made it clear they didn’t have a problem with the American people and placed the blame of Soleiman’s death solely on the shoulders of Donald Trump. Top Iranian official Hesameddin Ashena even tweeted out a list of Trump properties around the world hinting that places like Trump Towers and Mar-a-Lago were in their crosshairs. Unfortunately they still decided to bomb a military base where our brave men and women were stationed, but again, no one was hurt and it seems like it may have been by designed.

Keep in mind, the US and other nations had a peace treaty with Iran until Donald Trump took office and ripped it up for no reason and no substitution and them imposed crippling sanctions on them in order to get them to the negotiating table. What’d he want in return? Well, that’s the million dollar question as he accused them of violating the deal even though every single person in the know swore they were honoring the deal that Barack Obama helped broker.

Now we have to wait and see if “the stable genius” makes another idiotic decision that may lead the US into another unnecessary war that never ends.

If Iran really wanted to hurt Donald Trump they’d hack the IRS and release his tax records. Just sayin.’