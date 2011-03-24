Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Shooting At E-40 Concert

E-40 Fatal Shooting ’09 Concert Gunman Found Guilty
The man responsible for killing a man following an E-40 concert in a parking lot in Colorado Springs in 2009 was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without parole.
24-year-old Terry Lamaire Gaines, was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Michael Allen Davis. The 27-year-old victim was found shot and sitting in a silver sedan after the show. Gaines claimed he acted in self-defense even though he led the police on a chase.
The judge added four years for the chase, two more for possession of a gun by a previous offender and another four years for a 2007 marijuana possession conviction.
