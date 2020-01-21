Reebok Recruits Khalid For Their “Sport The Unexpected” Campaign

While Nike and adidas continue to rack up sports and celebrity sponsors to help them dominate the sneaker market around the globe, Reebok is making moves of their own and have partnered up with the Grammy-nominated crooner from the South, Khalid to help the brand build it’s popularity.

In a press release announcing the new collaboration, Reebok revealed that the multi-platinum artist is set to kick off their new “Sport The Unexpected” campaign this spring and stating that “The partnership amplifies a collective mission to inspire creativity and encourage experimentation and self-expression in today’s youth.”

At the same time, Khalid took to his IG page to announce the news in his own way by posting a pic of himself with his dog in Reebok attire in his driveway with a simple and to the point caption: all in the family

with @reebokclassics.

That dog hella cute. Can’t front.

Needless to say, Khalid is “amped” to be a part of the Reebok family stating, “I love how they mix old and new and honor the classics with fresh twists. I hope we can inspire a new generation of people to be themselves and take creative chances.”

Guess we’ll have to wait to this Spring to see what they have in store for the kids, the culture and the K-9’s. In fact, you can enter for a chance to win a doggie track suit right here.